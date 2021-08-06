Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

ETR WCH traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €131.75 ($155.00). 118,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €130.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

