Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Grenke in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($54.12).

Shares of ETR:GLJ traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €36.80 ($43.29). 51,381 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. Grenke has a 12 month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 12 month high of €73.45 ($86.41).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

