Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $102.45. 4,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,759. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.92 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,983 shares of company stock valued at $17,448,083. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

