Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

ETR SAE traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €122.10 ($143.65). 207,291 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €146.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -104.72.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

