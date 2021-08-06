Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.620-$3.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $47.10. 5,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

