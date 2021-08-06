Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,246. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

