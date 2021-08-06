Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,982 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

