Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,733 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $6,566,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS opened at $7.25 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.