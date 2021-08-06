Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $207.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.61.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $1,013,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $10,612,628. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

