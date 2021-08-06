Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 334 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $376.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

