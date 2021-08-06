Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

