Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.80

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $321.80 and last traded at $320.92, with a volume of 1214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $320.31.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

The stock has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 140.7% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $10,720,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

