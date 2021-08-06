Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Gap Up to $37.59

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $40.82. Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 5,164 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

The firm has a market cap of $965.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

