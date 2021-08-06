Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.13

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 8826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $21,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

