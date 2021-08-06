Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.13

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 8826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $21,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
