NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.07. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. NL Industries has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NL. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

