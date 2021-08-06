Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.79

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 18171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

