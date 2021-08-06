Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.89. Paysafe shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 41,678 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSFE. Evercore ISI started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $270,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.