Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of ASAI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. 956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,696. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

