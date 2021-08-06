Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OUKPY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

