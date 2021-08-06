Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,142. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

