Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $307.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $307.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

NYSE MSI traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.89 and a 12 month high of $226.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

