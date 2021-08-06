Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Core-Mark has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,292. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

