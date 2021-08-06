Tael (WABI) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $24.72, $10.00 and $4.92. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $6.32, $24.72, $7.20, $10.00, $18.11, $5.22, $45.75, $4.92, $62.56, $13.96 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

