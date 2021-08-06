iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $271.72 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $271.72 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00008322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

