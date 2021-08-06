Helium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. Helium has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $17.14 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.67 or 0.00033526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00290702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.29 or 0.02548622 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,094,746 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

