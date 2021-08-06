Eukles Asset Management Takes $303,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

