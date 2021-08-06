AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

