Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

