Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,238,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. ICAP upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

