ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. ADT has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Get ADT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.