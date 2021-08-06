Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $398.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

