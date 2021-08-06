Thingschain (TIC) Trading 40.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $34,955.80 and $573.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,789.57 or 1.00026924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011443 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

