HC Wainwright Raises Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target to $6.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTLK stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $421.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

