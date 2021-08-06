Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.