Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Baidu by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 911,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $185,928,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CLSA dropped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

Baidu stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.48. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

