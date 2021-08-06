8,653 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

