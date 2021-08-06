Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 423,028 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $253,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.