Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IEA. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,362. The firm has a market cap of $315.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

