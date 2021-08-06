Westlake Chemical Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of WLK opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.12. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.