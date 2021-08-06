Brokers Offer Predictions for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,414. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.