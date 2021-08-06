Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.94. 10,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.