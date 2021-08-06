Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
TSCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.94. 10,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,904. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.