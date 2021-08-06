Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $49.80. 80,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,390,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,454,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,056 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 2.11.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

