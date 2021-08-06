TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X stock traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.