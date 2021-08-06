Paramount Resources’ (POU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE POU traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$17.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.173754 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.