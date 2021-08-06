Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.09.

TSE:TOY traded down C$1.88 on Thursday, hitting C$48.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,627. The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.05. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

