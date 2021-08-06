Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RSI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:RSI traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$5.51. 112,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,627. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

