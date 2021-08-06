Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL stock traded down €4.70 ($5.53) on Thursday, hitting €92.68 ($109.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,274 shares. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.77.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

