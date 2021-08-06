KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,946 shares of company stock worth $11,205,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 258,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

