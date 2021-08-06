AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 9,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.