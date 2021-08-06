Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $83.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.41.

